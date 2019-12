Die Schweiz wird Chef-Aufräumerin im Weltall

ESA is procuring the first space mission to remove #SpaceDebris from orbit as part of its #SpaceSafety programme, from Swiss startup @ClearspaceToday . In 2025 mission ClearSpace-1 will snag an ESA-owned upper stage with its robotic arms to burn up both: https://t.co/hJVrabBLDPpic.twitter.com/zYSgGCy5LK

— ESA Technology (@ESA_Tech) December 9, 2019