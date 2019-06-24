Und weg ist der Kopf

TOPSHOT – A swimmer competes in Le Defi Monte-Cristo (Monte Cristo Challenge) swimming event at the Chateau d’If, off the coast of Marseille, southern France, on June 21, 2019. – Created in 1999 and inspired by Alexandre Dumas‘ character of Edmond Dantes, the Monte Cristo Challenge will take place from June 21 to 23, 2019. (Photo by Boris HORVAT / AFP)
LE CASTELLET, FRANCE – JUNE 21: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF90 leads Daniil Kvyat driving the (26) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda and Romain Grosjean of France driving the (8) Haas F1 Team VF-19 Ferrari during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on June 21, 2019 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
CHASKA, MINNESOTA – JUNE 22: Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand hits her tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the KPMG PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club on June 22, 2019 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
Horse Racing – Royal Ascot – Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain – June 19, 2019 Frankie Dettori celebrates winning the 3.40 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes on Crystal Ocean Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
SAO MIGUEL, AZORES, PORTUGAL – JUNE 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Michal Navratil of the Czech Republic dives from the 27 metre platform at Islet Vila Franca do Campo during the final competition day of the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on June 22, 2019 at Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal. (Photo by Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty Images)
epaselect epa07663267 German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action is reflected on the helmet of a marshall during the first practice session of the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, 21 June 2019. The 2019 French Formula One Grand Prix will take place on 23 June. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
CINCINNATI, OH – JUNE 17: General view as a rainbow forms and lightning strikes above the ball park during a rain delay in the game between the Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 17, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
Japan’s Kazuto Ioka, right, sends a right to Philippines‘ Aston Palikute in the 10th round of their WBO super flyweight boxing title match in Makuhari, near Tokyo, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Ioka clinched the title by a technical knockout in the round. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)
Egan Bernal from Colombia of Team Ineos, left, climbs the old „Tremola“ towards the San Gottardo pass during the seventh stage, a 216.6 km race from Unterterzen to San Gottardo, Switzerland, at the 83rd Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, on Friday, June 21, 2019. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 22: Jack Viney of the Demons gets his jumper ripped whilst in a melee during the round 14 AFL match between the Melbourne Demons and the Fremantle Dockers at Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 22, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
