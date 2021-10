Konflikt mit China - Taiwans Präsidentin rechnet fest mit US-Beistand

This handout picture taken and released by Taiwan Presidential Office on October 16, 2021, shows President Tsai Ing-wen(C) speaking outside a hospital after an overnight fire tore through a building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, killing at least 46 people and injuring dozens of others. (Photo by Handout / Taiwan Presidential Office / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT “ AFP PHOTO / Taiwan Presidential Office” - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

AFP