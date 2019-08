Frau Frappart pfeift den Supercup

We are delighted to witness a first in the history of football with the @Uefa#SuperCup final which we are hosting in Istanbul. I wish well to the woman referee Stéphanie Frappart who will be in charge of this important final. It is our honour to welcome her in our city. pic.twitter.com/xgW5BDrmuu

— Ekrem ?mamo?lu (@ekrem_imamoglu) August 3, 2019