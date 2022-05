EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Men bring the corpse of a victim on a pick up truck at the Getulio Vargas Hospital, after a police operation at a favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 24, 2022. - A police raid in a Rio favela left at least 12 people dead on Tuesday, authorities said. Police said they came under gun fire as they planned to enter a slum called Vila Cruzeiro in the north of the city with the mission of locating and arresting "criminal leaders." In the ensuing gunbattle 11 alleged criminals died, as did a female resident of the favela who was hit by a stray bullet. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

