PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 28: A close-up at a 'Plaquenil' Hydroxychloroquine medication for sale in a pharmacy on May 28, 2020 in Paris France. The French government is revoking a decree that had allowed hospitals to prescribe hydroxychloroquine in some COVID-19 cases, saying there is no proof that it helps patients — and citing data that shows it could cause heart problems and other health risks. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

