Journalist from the «Financial Times» – British reporter is astonished about Switzerland’s handling of pandemic Switzerland seems to have dealt with covid more relaxed than Great Britain, finds the Swiss correspondent from the «Financial Times». But now, there’s a twist. An Essay. Sam Jones

«Part of me did think at the time that a little more enforcement would probably be good»: Sam Jones from the «Financial Times» on his time in Switzerland. Foto: Anna Tia Buss

As I walked into the centre of Zurich last month – a sunny autumn day, when people were still sat drinking outside by the Sihl – I noticed that the circus had replaced the test centre. I mean this not as a metaphor (although with more and more protests against vaccination taking place – great shows of exotic thinking - it could be.)

The grim white tent on the Kasernenareal, one of the biggest corona testing facilities in Switzerland, was gone. In its place was the red and yellow big top of circus Monti. I could not stifle a grin.