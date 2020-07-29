Tschans Panoptikum – 80 Songs Unser Kolumnist Patrick Tschan hat seine persönliche Playlist für den Sommer 2020 zusammengestellt. Cheers! Meinung Patrick Tschan

«Kill A Word» – Eric Church

«Shoot Me Straight» – Brothers Osborne

«Last Time for Everything» – Brad Paisley

«Keeper of the Flame» – Miranda Lambert

«Gone to Texas» – Mike Zito

«Ain’t Got Time for Hate» – Shemekia Copeland

«Bad Man’s Blood» – Ray Bonneville

«Another Night in Nashville» – Chris Norman, C.C. Catch

«Ain’t Hurtin’ Nobody» – John Prine

«Sara» – Live at Tucson, 8/28/80 – Fleetwood Mac

«Voodoo Daddy» – Melvin Taylor, Lucky Peterson, Titus Williams, Ray «Killer» Allison

«East Houston Blues» – Rodney Crowell

«The Worst Is Yet to Come» – Live – Keb’ Mo’

«When the Good Guys Win» – Granger Smith

«Don’t Leave Me Here» – Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’

«Bleach Blonde Bottle Blues» – Larkin Poe

«The Situation» – Snowy White, The White Flames

«Tennessee Whiskey» – Chris Stapleton

«Black and Blue» – Leon Russell

«Choctaw Bingo» – James McMurtry and the Heartless Bastards

«Another Night to Cry» – Eilen Jewel

«Blues Attack» – Live – Sonny Landreth

«Don’t You Throw That Mojo on Me» – Mark Selby

«Crack the Window» – Tony Joe White

«Weiss nid was es isch» – Stephan Eicher

«Raggio di luna» – Live – Antonello Venditti

«Wait on Time» – The Fabulous Thunderbirds

«Please Love Me» – Walter Trout

«Just Lucky I Guess» – Delta Moon

«Simple Case of the Blues» – Rosie Flores

«Everybody Went Low» – John Hiatt

«The Winner Takes It All» – Abba

«500 Miles» – Live – Albert Cummings

«Can’t Keep a Good Man Down» – Live – Tommy Castro

«Backstreet Baby» – Dana Fuchs

«Runnin’ Down a Dream» – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

«The Colony of Slippermen» (The Arrival / A Visit to the Doctor / Raven) – Genesis

«Ride Me High» – J.J. Cale

«Mountain Mama» – Gotthard

«Shine On You Crazy Diamond», Pts. 6-9-2011 Remastered Version – Pink Floyd

«What About Us» – P!nk

«Recitation w/ N.L.» – Live in London – Leonard Cohen

«Mensch» – Live in Bochum / 2015 – Herbert Grönemeyer

«These Are the Days of Our Lives» – 2011 Remaster – Queen

«Another Man’s Woman» – Live at Royal Albert Hall, London/1997 – Supertramp

Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467 «Elvira Madigan»: II. Andante – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

«It’s Gonna Rain» – Live Montreux Jazz Festival 2012 – Philipp Fankhauser

«You Stopped the Rain» – Live – King King

«Blinded by the Light» – Live at the Point Theatre, Dublin, Ireland – November 2006 – Bruce Springsteen

«Schachtar gäge Gent» – Züri West

«La cosa mas bella» – Live – Eros Ramazzotti

«Hotel California» – 2013 Remaster – Eagles

«Cosa sarà» – Lucio Dalla, Francesco De Gregori

«Culo, tette, pancia e naso» – Marco Todisco

«All Fired Up» – Pat Benatar

«Take My Number» – Live – Melissa Etheridge

«Time After Time» – Cyndi Lauper

«As» – George Michael, Mary J. Blige

«Gimme Shelter» – Live – The Rolling Stones

«Must Be the Whiskey» – Chip Taylor, Carrie Rodriguez

«Herbstgewitter über Dächern» – Reinhard Mey

«The Boy Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn» – Live from the Louisville Palace, Kentucky / 2002 – Alison Krauss & Union Station

«Sweet Tennessee Honey» – Smooth Hound Smith

«Mad Mountain Thyme» (Album) – My Baby

«Belief» – Live at the Nokia Theatre, Los Angeles, CA – December 2007 – John Mayer

«The Thrill Is Gone» – The Nimmo Brothers

«Quanti anni hai» – Live – Vasco Rossi

«Exodus» – Live at the Pavillon de Paris, 1977 – Bob Marley & The Wailers

«Every Breath You Take» – Live from River Plate Stadium, Buenos Aires – The Police

«Coming Back to a Man» – Live from an Evening with Dawes – Dawes

«More Than I Do» – King Calaway

«One Man’s Trash» – Yarn

«Ran So Hard the Sun Went Down» – Otis Taylor, Corey Harris, Don Vappie, Cassie Taylor, Alvin Youngblood Hart

«Stagolee» – Eric Bibb

«Against the Wind» – Live/Remastered – Bob Seger

«The Boys of Summer» – Don Henley

«Happy People» – Little Big Town

«Saltwater Gospel» – Eli Young Band

«Summer Of ’69» – Bryan Adams

Patrick Tschan, Schriftsteller, lebt mit Basel