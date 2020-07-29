Zum Hauptinhalt springen
Tschans Panoptikum80 Songs

Unser Kolumnist Patrick Tschan hat seine persönliche Playlist für den Sommer 2020 zusammengestellt. Cheers!

MeinungPatrick Tschan
Eric Church singt live im Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado, «Kill a Word». (Screenshot)
«Kill A Word» – Eric Church

«Shoot Me Straight» – Brothers Osborne

«Last Time for Everything» – Brad Paisley

«Keeper of the Flame» – Miranda Lambert

«Gone to Texas» – Mike Zito

«Aint Got Time for Hate» – Shemekia Copeland

«Bad Mans Blood» – Ray Bonneville

«Another Night in Nashville» – Chris Norman, C.C. Catch

«Aint Hurtin Nobody» – John Prine

«Sara» – Live at Tucson, 8/28/80 – Fleetwood Mac

«Voodoo Daddy» – Melvin Taylor, Lucky Peterson, Titus Williams, Ray «Killer» Allison

«East Houston Blues» – Rodney Crowell

«The Worst Is Yet to Come» Live – Keb Mo

«When the Good Guys Win» – Granger Smith

«Dont Leave Me Here» – Taj Mahal, Keb Mo

«Bleach Blonde Bottle Blues» – Larkin Poe

«The Situation» – Snowy White, The White Flames

«Tennessee Whiskey» – Chris Stapleton

«Black and Blue» – Leon Russell

«Choctaw Bingo» – James McMurtry and the Heartless Bastards

«Another Night to Cry» – Eilen Jewel

«Blues Attack» – Live – Sonny Landreth

«Dont You Throw That Mojo on Me» – Mark Selby

«Crack the Window» – Tony Joe White

«Weiss nid was es isch» – Stephan Eicher

«Raggio di luna» – Live – Antonello Venditti

«Wait on Time» – The Fabulous Thunderbirds

«Please Love Me» – Walter Trout

«Just Lucky I Guess» – Delta Moon

«Simple Case of the Blues» – Rosie Flores

«Everybody Went Low» – John Hiatt

«The Winner Takes It All» – Abba

«500 Miles» – Live – Albert Cummings

«Cant Keep a Good Man Down» Live – Tommy Castro

«Backstreet Baby» – Dana Fuchs

«Runnin Down a Dream» – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

«The Colony of Slippermen» (The Arrival / A Visit to the Doctor / Raven) – Genesis

«Ride Me High» – J.J. Cale

«Mountain Mama» – Gotthard

«Shine On You Crazy Diamond», Pts. 6-9-2011 Remastered Version – Pink Floyd

«What About Us» – P!nk

«Recitation w/ N.L.» – Live in London – Leonard Cohen

«Mensch» – Live in Bochum / 2015 – Herbert Grönemeyer

«These Are the Days of Our Lives» – 2011 Remaster – Queen

«Another Mans Woman» – Live at Royal Albert Hall, London/1997 – Supertramp

Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467 «Elvira Madigan»: II. Andante – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

«Its Gonna Rain» – Live Montreux Jazz Festival 2012 – Philipp Fankhauser

«You Stopped the Rain» – Live – King King

«Blinded by the Light» – Live at the Point Theatre, Dublin, Ireland November 2006 – Bruce Springsteen

«Schachtar gäge Gent» – Züri West

«La cosa mas bella» – Live – Eros Ramazzotti

«Hotel California» – 2013 Remaster – Eagles

«Cosa sarà» – Lucio Dalla, Francesco De Gregori

«Culo, tette, pancia e naso» – Marco Todisco

«All Fired Up» – Pat Benatar

«Take My Number» – Live – Melissa Etheridge

«Time After Time» – Cyndi Lauper

«As» – George Michael, Mary J. Blige

«Gimme Shelter» – Live – The Rolling Stones

«Must Be the Whiskey» – Chip Taylor, Carrie Rodriguez

«Herbstgewitter über Dächern» – Reinhard Mey

«The Boy Who Wouldnt Hoe Corn» – Live from the Louisville Palace, Kentucky / 2002 – Alison Krauss & Union Station

«Sweet Tennessee Honey» – Smooth Hound Smith

«Mad Mountain Thyme» (Album) – My Baby

«Belief» – Live at the Nokia Theatre, Los Angeles, CA December 2007 – John Mayer

«The Thrill Is Gone» – The Nimmo Brothers

«Quanti anni hai» – Live – Vasco Rossi

«Exodus» – Live at the Pavillon de Paris, 1977 – Bob Marley & The Wailers

«Every Breath You Take» – Live from River Plate Stadium, Buenos Aires – The Police

«Coming Back to a Man» – Live from an Evening with Dawes – Dawes

«More Than I Do» – King Calaway

«One Mans Trash» – Yarn

«Ran So Hard the Sun Went Down» – Otis Taylor, Corey Harris, Don Vappie, Cassie Taylor, Alvin Youngblood Hart

«Stagolee» – Eric Bibb

«Against the Wind» – Live/Remastered – Bob Seger

«The Boys of Summer» – Don Henley

«Happy People» – Little Big Town

«Saltwater Gospel» – Eli Young Band

«Summer Of 69» – Bryan Adams

Patrick Tschan, Schriftsteller, lebt mit Basel

