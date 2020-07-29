Tschans Panoptikum80 Songs
Unser Kolumnist Patrick Tschan hat seine persönliche Playlist für den Sommer 2020 zusammengestellt. Cheers!
«Kill A Word» – Eric Church
«Shoot Me Straight» – Brothers Osborne
«Last Time for Everything» – Brad Paisley
«Keeper of the Flame» – Miranda Lambert
«Gone to Texas» – Mike Zito
«Ain’t Got Time for Hate» – Shemekia Copeland
«Bad Man’s Blood» – Ray Bonneville
«Another Night in Nashville» – Chris Norman, C.C. Catch
«Ain’t Hurtin’ Nobody» – John Prine
«Sara» – Live at Tucson, 8/28/80 – Fleetwood Mac
«Voodoo Daddy» – Melvin Taylor, Lucky Peterson, Titus Williams, Ray «Killer» Allison
«East Houston Blues» – Rodney Crowell
«The Worst Is Yet to Come» – Live – Keb’ Mo’
«When the Good Guys Win» – Granger Smith
«Don’t Leave Me Here» – Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’
«Bleach Blonde Bottle Blues» – Larkin Poe
«The Situation» – Snowy White, The White Flames
«Tennessee Whiskey» – Chris Stapleton
«Black and Blue» – Leon Russell
«Choctaw Bingo» – James McMurtry and the Heartless Bastards
«Another Night to Cry» – Eilen Jewel
«Blues Attack» – Live – Sonny Landreth
«Don’t You Throw That Mojo on Me» – Mark Selby
«Crack the Window» – Tony Joe White
«Weiss nid was es isch» – Stephan Eicher
«Raggio di luna» – Live – Antonello Venditti
«Wait on Time» – The Fabulous Thunderbirds
«Please Love Me» – Walter Trout
«Just Lucky I Guess» – Delta Moon
«Simple Case of the Blues» – Rosie Flores
«Everybody Went Low» – John Hiatt
«The Winner Takes It All» – Abba
«500 Miles» – Live – Albert Cummings
«Can’t Keep a Good Man Down» – Live – Tommy Castro
«Backstreet Baby» – Dana Fuchs
«Runnin’ Down a Dream» – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
«The Colony of Slippermen» (The Arrival / A Visit to the Doctor / Raven) – Genesis
«Ride Me High» – J.J. Cale
«Mountain Mama» – Gotthard
«Shine On You Crazy Diamond», Pts. 6-9-2011 Remastered Version – Pink Floyd
«What About Us» – P!nk
«Recitation w/ N.L.» – Live in London – Leonard Cohen
«Mensch» – Live in Bochum / 2015 – Herbert Grönemeyer
«These Are the Days of Our Lives» – 2011 Remaster – Queen
«Another Man’s Woman» – Live at Royal Albert Hall, London/1997 – Supertramp
Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467 «Elvira Madigan»: II. Andante – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
«It’s Gonna Rain» – Live Montreux Jazz Festival 2012 – Philipp Fankhauser
«You Stopped the Rain» – Live – King King
«Blinded by the Light» – Live at the Point Theatre, Dublin, Ireland – November 2006 – Bruce Springsteen
«Schachtar gäge Gent» – Züri West
«La cosa mas bella» – Live – Eros Ramazzotti
«Hotel California» – 2013 Remaster – Eagles
«Cosa sarà» – Lucio Dalla, Francesco De Gregori
«Culo, tette, pancia e naso» – Marco Todisco
«All Fired Up» – Pat Benatar
«Take My Number» – Live – Melissa Etheridge
«Time After Time» – Cyndi Lauper
«As» – George Michael, Mary J. Blige
«Gimme Shelter» – Live – The Rolling Stones
«Must Be the Whiskey» – Chip Taylor, Carrie Rodriguez
«Herbstgewitter über Dächern» – Reinhard Mey
«The Boy Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn» – Live from the Louisville Palace, Kentucky / 2002 – Alison Krauss & Union Station
«Sweet Tennessee Honey» – Smooth Hound Smith
«Mad Mountain Thyme» (Album) – My Baby
«Belief» – Live at the Nokia Theatre, Los Angeles, CA – December 2007 – John Mayer
«The Thrill Is Gone» – The Nimmo Brothers
«Quanti anni hai» – Live – Vasco Rossi
«Exodus» – Live at the Pavillon de Paris, 1977 – Bob Marley & The Wailers
«Every Breath You Take» – Live from River Plate Stadium, Buenos Aires – The Police
«Coming Back to a Man» – Live from an Evening with Dawes – Dawes
«More Than I Do» – King Calaway
«One Man’s Trash» – Yarn
«Ran So Hard the Sun Went Down» – Otis Taylor, Corey Harris, Don Vappie, Cassie Taylor, Alvin Youngblood Hart
«Stagolee» – Eric Bibb
«Against the Wind» – Live/Remastered – Bob Seger
«The Boys of Summer» – Don Henley
«Happy People» – Little Big Town
«Saltwater Gospel» – Eli Young Band
«Summer Of ’69» – Bryan Adams
Patrick Tschan, Schriftsteller, lebt mit Basel